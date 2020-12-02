Auglaize County Historical Society to host December virtual event

ST. MARYS — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host “The Holly and the Ivy: Why We Do What We Do at Christmas,” with Sara Showman on Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. on the Historical Society Facebook page. The program is free and open to the public.

Find out why fir trees and greenery are brought inside at Christmas time, Christmas carols are sung around the hearth, and what wassail is with Cleveland-based actor and storyteller Showman when she brings her celebration of all things Christmas to Facebook Live. Through songs, facts and storytelling, Showman guides the audience down a holiday path from ancient times to present day. Join the Auglaize County Historical Society for this family-friendly event and then help spread the word about holiday traditions!

To access the event, simply go to the Auglaize County Historical Society’s Facebook page (also accessible via https://www.facebook.com/AuglaizeCountyHistory) a little before 7 p.m. on Dec. 7. The program will appear as the most current post on the page.

Showman and Mark Dawidziak began The Largely Literary Theater Company, LLC, in 2002 to promote literature, literacy and live theater. They have performed all over Ohio and in Connecticut, Virginia, Indiana and New York state.