FINDLAY – Ethan Hockaday, of Sidney, recently performed in a fall virtual concert with the University of Findlay Orchestra.

Conducted by Soo-Jin Lee, the orchestra presented “Music and Dance.” The concert featured Russian Sailor’s Dance by Reinhold Gliere, Blue Danube Waltz by Johann Strauss, Folk Tune and Fiddle Dance by Percy E. Fletcher, among others.

The performance may be viewed on UFTV’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21ddwVzwI6g.