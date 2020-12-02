Police log

TUESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: aggravated burglary. Blake Frederick Charles Dunn, 22, of Troy, was arrested on aggravated burglary charges after police responded to a report of a disturbance.

-7:48 p.m.: theft — without consent. Miscellaneous toys, valued at $30, was reported stolen in the 400 block of Elm Street.

-5:39 p.m.: theft — without consent. An Xbox One S, valued at $200, was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-12:22 p.m.: domestic violence. Police investigated an alleged domestic violence incident.

-6:25 a.m.: theft. A prepaid debit card was reported stolen at a residence in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-3:52 to 5:09 a.m.: medical. Medics to responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-8:21 to 9:50 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to three calls.

-2:36 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters conducted a possible gas leak investigation.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

