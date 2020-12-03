125 years ago

December 3, 1895

Arrangements are complete for the Dramatic Club of Sidney I.O.O.F. Lodge to go to Wapakoneta on Wednesday evening to present “The Old Veteran” in the opera house there. Two extra passenger coaches have been secured for local residents and the cast, leaving here on the 4:05 train. The club will probably go to Troy in a few weeks to give the play there.

100 years ago

December 3, 1920

The police light on the court house tower was on from 3 o’clock this morning until well after daylight. Many criticisms were hurled at the police force and such statements were heard as: “Where are they?” The police had answered the call immediately after it was turned on. It later developed that the wires had been crossed and the light could not be turned off.

——

A meeting of the members of the city football team will be held at the Smoke House this evening to settle up all matters relating to the team and disbanding.

75 years ago

December 3, 1945

Pledging ceremonies of Alpha Gamma Chapter of the Delta Theta Tau sorority were conducted last evening at the Slagle Tea room for Miss Helen Conner, Mrs. Charles Crusey, Mrs. Louis Werst, and Mrs. Leo Ovenden. Mrs. Robert Dunn, president, conducted the ceremony, assisted by Mrs. Huber Beery, sergeant-at-arms.

——

“Football is a sport that truly exemplifies the keen American competitive spirit,” Clyde Lamb, coach and physical education director at Ohio Northern University, told some 200 guests attending the annual football banquet at the high school last evening.

50 years ago

December 3, 1970

Names of six new directors elected to the board of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce were announced today by George Sponseller, executive manager of the chamber. Representing the industrial division will be Thomas Kerber and Don Shaffer; general division, Mark Wells and Paul Clark, with Donald L. Meyer and Paul Server named as commercial division representatives.

——

The building committee appointed a year ago by Shelby County commissioners to plan a new hospital will be asked to continue its work through 1971. Despite the defeat of a $3 million bond issue for a new county hospital renewed efforts are necessary. The seven committee members are Warren Loy of Botkins, chairman; Dr. Richard Breece and William Joslin Jr., both of rural Sidney; Gerald Billing, Patrick Milligan and Russell Comstock, all of Sidney, and Cable Pepper of Perry Township.

25 years ago

December 3, 1995

ANNA – Homecoming activities will be held Friday and Saturday at Anna High School. Queen and king candidates are: Amanda Hoying and Brandon Cobb, Rachel Wyen and Eric Householder, Angie Wooten and Gavin Cathcart, Angela Pleiman and Patrick Wenning, Kellee Ziegenbusch and Kristian Althauser, Holly Fridley and Travis Rhyan and Mary Ann Bodenmiller and Donnie King.

——

SKETCH: A traditional Santa Claus, richly dressed and bearing a garland of greens, offers holiday greetings in this drawing by Mo McMahon of Sidney, a 10th grader at Lehman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

