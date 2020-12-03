Rhodes State ready for spring, offering increased financial savings and new safety measures

LIMA – Spring enrollment is now open at Rhodes State College, and, more than ever, the college is focused on offering both two-year and four-year students opportunities to advance their degree close to home, in a safe environment and at an affordable price.

Since the pandemic began, Rhodes State has made known that both associate and bachelor degree seekers can attend Rhodes State for approximately 58% less than the cost of a four-year institution. Those going on to attain a bachelor’s degree or desiring a traditional college experience when health restrictions are lifted can transfer Rhodes State credits seamlessly to any public university in Ohio as well as many private institutions.

The 2020 spring semester at Rhodes State offers even greater opportunity for savings through the “Choose Ohio First” grant. Students interested in entering in-demand fields such as computer science, network security and the science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine disciplines will have an additional prospect for scholarship dollars. Alongside the grant, other scholarship and financial aid programs are available and ready for Rhodes State spring semester students.

In addition, Rhodes State leadership has made the decision to remove the traditional spring break from the 2021 academic calendar and shorten the semester by one week. This will be another measure taken to keep students, staff and faculty as safe as possible while offering uninterrupted excellence in academic preparation. The new dates for spring semester will be Jan. 11-April 30, 2021.

Rhodes State President Cynthia Spiers said the leadership of Rhodes is “excited to reconnect with students” as the college, again, offers a mixture of hybrid, online and on-campus classes. With its 70 majors and certificates, small class sizes and expert faculty, Rhodes State can help students begin or advance every possible career path in the arts, sciences, public service, business, engineering and technology fields.

The staff and faculty of Rhodes State understand that spring semester may come with questions and anxiety and are proud to offer extensive support services for academic achievement, career development, counseling, student engagement and more.

Call 419-995-8320 or visit www.RhodesState.edu for registration information.