Jackson Center High School to host blood drive Dec. 11

JACKSON CENTER — Community Blood Center is honoring all donors as “Hometown Heroes” of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in this challenging holiday season. Jackson Center High School will host a community blood drive Friday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 204 Linden St., Jackson Center.

The blood drive is open to eligible students, staff, parents and community members. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The traditional challenges of the holidays season and the arrival of winter are far greater this year due to the pandemic. Many business and high schools blood drives have cancelled or are at reduced capacity.

The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP). The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

CBC’s free antibody testing will help measure the spread of the virus among the population and identify more people eligible to donate convalescent plasma. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.