Local children compete in 2020 Midwest Duettist Competition

SIDNEY — The Midwest Duettist Competition was held recently by the Midwest Music Teachers Association at Sidney Church of God, in Sidney.

Six teams from Ka-Jens Piano Studio under the direction of Kathleen Jendrusik, the Founder and Chairman of the competition, competed with other teams throughout the midwest of the state. The duet pairs are required to play one traditional piece in formal attire, and one creative piece in full costume, skit and props and make-up relating to their composition. They are graded on poise and presentation, creativity, clear melody, phrasing, rhythm, tempo, dynamics, and if they convey the spirit of the music.

There were four levels the teams competed in. In Level 2 of Early Intermediate, second place went to Martha and Johnny Chrisman, children of Heather and Joe Chrisman of Sidney.

In Level 3 of Intermediate, third place went to Liliana and Amelie Phillips, missing first place by only two points. They are the daughters of Sonya and Keith Phillips of Sidney.

In Level 4 of Mid-intermediate, first place went to Alice Chrisman, daughter of Heather and Joe Chrisman, and Amelie Phillips, daughter of Sonya and Keith Phillips. Second place went to Haley Fogt, daughter of Linda and Eric Fogt and Martha Chrisman, daughter of Heather and Joe Chrisman, both from Sidney. There was only one point difference between the teams.

In Level 5 of Late Intermediate, Early Advanced, first place went to Lola and Loralei Chambers, daughters of Lorraine Rose, second place went to Martha Chrisman, daughter of Heather and Joe Chrisman and Liliana Phillips, daughter of Sonya and Keith Phillips from Sidney. Two points separated these teams.

It was a very close competition this year with 11 other teams competing in all the levels.