Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:52 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Cisco and Dawson Roads in Fort Loramie.

WEDNESDAY

-10:39 p.m.: trespassing. A trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Sidney.

-6:40 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 19000 block of state Route 219 in Botkins.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

