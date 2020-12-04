Unknown lights seen west of Sidney

Six bright unblinking lights can be seen flying in a perfectly straight line high in the air southwest of Newport around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3. The photo was taken from the parking lot of Meyer’s Garage at the intersection of state routes 47 and 66. A total of 10 lights could be seen flying in a north easterly direction until they started to disappear. In less than a minute all of the lights had disappeared. There were two lights that were not acting like the other 8 unblinking lights. Two of the lights were blinking and moving slightly out of alignment with the other perfectly aligned lights that did not blink.

Here is the same photo brightened up so you can see the six lights in juxtaposition to some trees that are located across the street from Meyer’s Garage.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN120520UFO2.jpg Here is the same photo brightened up so you can see the six lights in juxtaposition to some trees that are located across the street from Meyer’s Garage. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

