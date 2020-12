The old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road is slowly brought down piece by piece on Friday, Dec. 4. The project will take months to finish.

The old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road is slowly brought down piece by piece on Friday, Dec. 4. The project will take months to finish. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN120520SiloDemo.jpg The old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road is slowly brought down piece by piece on Friday, Dec. 4. The project will take months to finish. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News