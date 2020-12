Paula Anderson, of Urbana, donates a bicycle to The Salvation Army Toy Drive in front of Walmart on Friday, Dec. 4. Anderson was donating the bike on behalf of Auria, an automotive parts manufacturer in Sidney. The toy drive lasted all day.

Paula Anderson, of Urbana, donates a bicycle to The Salvation Army Toy Drive in front of Walmart on Friday, Dec. 4. Anderson was donating the bike on behalf of Auria, an automotive parts manufacturer in Sidney. The toy drive lasted all day. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN120520ToyDrive.jpg Paula Anderson, of Urbana, donates a bicycle to The Salvation Army Toy Drive in front of Walmart on Friday, Dec. 4. Anderson was donating the bike on behalf of Auria, an automotive parts manufacturer in Sidney. The toy drive lasted all day. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News