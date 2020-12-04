One charged following road rage incident

PIQUA — A series of incidents that were described to include crashes, road rage, and disturbances kept area law enforcement agencies busy Thursday afternoon.

Brandon Bowman, 25, of Wingate, North Carolina, faces two charges of unlawful restraint, and a single charge of reckless operation following an incident in Piqua that remains under investigation.

The incident began with multiple calls to Miami County 911 beginning at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 3, when a caller reported that he remained inside the back of a commercial box truck as the driver fled from the scene of a disturbance.

Piqua Police Department Deputy Chief Marty Grove said prior to the initial disturbance, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol had stopped the box truck for having an unsecured load.

Bowman, the driver of the box truck, apparently stopped at Wrecker’s Towing Service on North County Road 25A in order to secure the load of bolts, before continuing.

Police reports state there was a disturbance due to alleged racial slurs made by a subject, not an employee of Wrecker’s, while three persons at Wrecker’s were in the back of the truck and attempting to secure the load.

Bowman then got into his truck and left the business. One of the subjects from Wrecker’s managed to get out of the truck, but two were unable to get out.

The person who was making the alleged racial slurs was not a Wrecker’s employee, according to Grove. Between the Wrecker’s lot and Bel Aire Bowling Lanes, the pickup and the box truck made contact twice; the second contact disabling the pickup truck.

The driver of the now disabled pickup truck then flagged down a passing vehicle. He and the driver then resumed the chase of the box truck, which turned north on Piqua-Lockington Road and continued into Shelby County.

The box truck was stopped by deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Fair Road, south of Sidney.

There were no injuries, according to reports.

Grove said Bowman was charged, but not incarcerated, as the charges against him are all misdemeanors.

The investigation is ongoing. Grove said parties involved may be facing additional charges. Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies are also involved in the investigation.

By Mike Ullery For the Sidney Daily News

Reach the writer at mullery@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at mullery@aimmediamidwest.com