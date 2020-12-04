On the agendas

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. in the community room at the board office. The meeting will be held in executive session to discuss the employment and compensation of a district employee. The board will take action at the end of the meeting to approve the settlement agreement with the employee.

Upper Valley Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Various reports will be given to the board. Discussion will also be held about Dr. Nancy Luce’s retirement party in January. The board is also expected to approve a 3.5% increase in the base salary for all staff with the exclusion of the adult division/intermittent salary schedule contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation the updates to the Sidney Zoning Code.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Sidney Tree Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Board members will discuss the following topics:

• Contractor tree removals;

• Fall tree planting;

• Tree City USA application and growth award.

Botkins Board of Educations

BOTKINS — Botkins Local school District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the high school media center. Various reports will be given to the board, along with taking action on personnel items.