Community Dinner turned into drive-thru

D’mitri Williams, of Sidney, puts meals into the back of a car during the 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5. Helping keep things in order was Tom Rossman, right, of Sidney.

Boy Scout Troop 95 Master Mark Bonifas, left to right, holds a food container up as Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart scoops in slices of turkey as meals are prepared during the 39th Annual Community Christmas Dinner at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5. Lenhart said of the dinner, “I think especially this year this is appreciated and needed. I’m glad to do my part. Merry Christmas.” Arranging more food containers is Lenhart’s daughter Rebecca Lenhart, of Jackson Center. Meals were handed out to cars as they drove past the Emergency Building on the fairgrounds. In the past people would go inside the building to eat their Christmas meals.

