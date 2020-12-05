A Christmas for the history books

Brantlee Burkett, 5, of Sidney, son of Stacy and Lee Burkett, meets with Santa behind a barrier of plexiglass during the 21st Annual Christmas of Yesteryear at the Ross Historical Center on Saturday, Dec. 5. Kids were given Christmas activity bags, real roasted chestnuts and could watch an elaborate train set.

Fairlawn students sing carols in front of the Ross Historical Center during the 21st Annual Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Watching an elaborate train set during the 21st Annual Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday, Dec. 5, are, left to right, Trumar Kleinhans, 9, Suann Kleinhans, Laylen Kleinhans, 8, and Leah Luedeke, 14, all of Sidney. The train set was courtesy of Richard Bailey who has brought his train sets to 19 of the last 20 Christmas of Yesteryear events.

