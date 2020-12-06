Reverse parade lights up fairgrounds

Plastipak takes part in the Winter Wonderland Reverse Parade of Lights at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5. This year the floats of the annual parade stayed in place while visitors drove past them to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Richard Bailey, of Minster, hands out gifts with help from a shovel at the Winter Wonderland Reverse Parade of Lights at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5. Bailey was working a Shelby County Historical Society float depicting the names of people from Shelby County that died in the Vietnam War.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_8055.jpg Richard Bailey, of Minster, hands out gifts with help from a shovel at the Winter Wonderland Reverse Parade of Lights at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5. Bailey was working a Shelby County Historical Society float depicting the names of people from Shelby County that died in the Vietnam War. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Santa waited for for visitors at the end of the Winter Wonderland Reverse Parade of Lights at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_8017.jpg Santa waited for for visitors at the end of the Winter Wonderland Reverse Parade of Lights at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Dec. 5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

