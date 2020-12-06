Christmas comes to Airstream

Elves make toys in Santa’s workshop during the “Airstream Christmas Drive-Thru Adventure” at the new Airstream plant in Jackson Center on Saturday, Dec. 5. Cars were greeted with scenes which included Rudolf having a snowball fight, an Airstream trailer pulled by reindeer and a live nativity among others.
