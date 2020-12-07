Roger Moffitt, left, 10, of Sidney, son of Michelle Craun and Brad Moffitt, gets some help from Shelby County Sheriff Deputy Rod Austin in finding pajamas during the annual Shop with a Cop program at Walmart on Sunday, Dec. 6. This year kids were each given $200 to spend instead of the usual $150 due to successful fundraising. The kids had to spend $150 on clothes and then could spend the remaining $50 on toys. Officers from every village in Shelby County helped the kids spend their money. Also taking part were the Sidney Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers. FOP 138 organizes the event. Guidance counselors were contacted in Shelby County schools to find kids for the program. This year Shop with a Cop was spearheaded by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Booth who said, “I want to thank everyone who donated.”

