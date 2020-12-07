Christmas in Botkins

Girl Scout Daisy Kinzley Koenig, 5, of Botkins, daughter of Nathan and Nicolle Koenig, sings carols with Botkins Girl Scout Troop 20352 outside of the Botkins Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 6.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_8311.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sawyer Ann Duncum, 2, of Botkins, daughter of Brad Duncum and Jennifer Doseck, holds up a candy cane as she bids farewell to Frosty at the Botkins Historical Society’s Christmas event on Sunday, Dec. 6. Frosty usually greets kids at the Botkins Fire Department but this year the Botkins Fire Department decided not to have an event due to Covid-19.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_8348.jpg Sawyer Ann Duncum, 2, of Botkins, daughter of Brad Duncum and Jennifer Doseck, holds up a candy cane as she bids farewell to Frosty at the Botkins Historical Society’s Christmas event on Sunday, Dec. 6. Frosty usually greets kids at the Botkins Fire Department but this year the Botkins Fire Department decided not to have an event due to Covid-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Asking Santa for toys are, left to right, Wyatt Greve, 7, Amelia Greve, 10, and Noah Greve, 13, all of Botkins, children of Megan and Nick Greve. Santa made his annual visit to the Botkins Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 6 but this year he sat behind a desk for social distancing.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_8404.jpg Asking Santa for toys are, left to right, Wyatt Greve, 7, Amelia Greve, 10, and Noah Greve, 13, all of Botkins, children of Megan and Nick Greve. Santa made his annual visit to the Botkins Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 6 but this year he sat behind a desk for social distancing. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_8424.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Girl Scout Daisy Kinzley Koenig, 5, of Botkins, daughter of Nathan and Nicolle Koenig, sings carols with Botkins Girl Scout Troop 20352 outside of the Botkins Historical Society on Sunday, Dec. 6.