125 years

December 8, 1895

The open day meeting of the Junior Shakespeare club was held at the home of Mrs. Frank McCaslin on North Ohio Avenue yesterday afternoon and was a pleasant literary and social affair. The Unity Club had been invited to attend the meeting. The program was a lengthy talk on London, England, by W.D. Davies.

———

B.O. Worrell, the band teacher, will present a clarinet solo as one of the features of the musical program at the Presbyterian Church tomorrow evening. The price of admission is 10 cents.

100 years ago

December 8, 1920

The Phi Delts basketball team found the going a little tough at DeGraff last night and they ended up on the short end of a 37 to 21 score. Members of the Sidney team included: Roth, Bender, Cronauer, Brown, Green, Sharp, Tennery, and Fishbaugh.

———

Harry Tong has purchased the Charley Gin Chinese laundry on North Ohio Avenue.

———

Eight-five members were present when the Jimtown Parents Teachers association held its regular meeting last evening at the school. Mrs. John Thompson and Dr. Ailes were the speakers.

75 years ago

December 8, 1945

Members of city council at their regular meeting last night discussed at some length suggestions offered by Councilman Minton for correcting the hazardous situation existing at the intersection of North Ohio and Wapakoneta Avenues. The location has been the scene of a number of accidents in the past.

———

There were three 4-point students among the 219 appearing on the honor roll at Sidney High School released today for the second grading period. They were Coyla Kendall, senior; Eleanor Aschenbach, junior; and Julia Freytag, sophomore.

———

Sidney High’s 1945 grid squad, and coaches, will be honored tomorrow night at the annual football banquet of the Kiwanis Club at the Hotel Wagner.

50 years ago

December 8, 1970

It was in December 1895 – 75 years ago – that the Shelby County Building and Loan Association was founded, later to become the First Federal Savings and Loan Association, located on the north side of the public square in Sidney. The original board of directors and officers (75 years ago) included the following individuals: William Piper, president; John H. Taft, vice president; John Loughlin, Louis Kah, Jr., William A. Perry and Louis E. Pfaadt, directors; D.R. Orbison, secretary; James O. Amos, treasurer, and David Oldham, attorney.

———

The state highway department’s new Division 7 garage at Sidney will be formally dedicated at 1:30 p.m. Friday, it was announced by Oliver Liggitt, division director. The public is invited to view the $675,000 garage located on State Route 29, just north of the city limits.

25 years ago

December 8, 1995

SKETCH: The sound of bells ringing merrily has long been associated with the holiday season. This rendition was drawn by Tabatha Shoe, a fifth grader at Northwood School. There are now 16 days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-2.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org