And the winners are …

Krista Lyle, daughter of Chris and Marcia Lyle of Jackson Center, hands the winning ticket for the Sidney Bicentennial Commemorative Serial Number 1 Henry Golden Boy Rifle to Shelby County Commissioner/Sidney Bicentennial Co-chair Bob Guillozet. Looking on is her brother Grady, who moments later drew the winning ticket for the Sidney Bicentennial Commemorative Serial Number 1 Henry Standard Rifle. Michael Wooddell won the Henry Golden Boy. John Holthaus won the Henry Standard.

Grady Lyle, son of Chris and Marcia Lyle of Jackson Center, hands the winning ticket for the Sidney Bicentennial Commemorative Serial Number 1 Henry Standard Rifle to Shelby County Commissioner/Sidney Bicentennial Co-chair Bob Guillozet. Looking on is his sister Krista, who moments earlier drew the winning ticket for the Sidney Bicentennial Commemorative Serial Number 1 Henry Golden Boy Rifle. Michael Wooddell won the Henry Golden Boy. John Holthaus won the Henry Standard.