FFA goes virtual at drive-in

SIDNEY — On Oct. 27, the Anna FFA Chapter hosted a National Convention watch party at the Sidney Auto Vue drive-in theater. This time-honored tradition looked a little different this year, as it was held virtually.

There were over 200 members and guests in attendance from 9 different schools including Wapakaneta, Celina, Botkins, Sidney, Fairlawn, Jackson Center, Houston, Versailles, and Anna. All students brought in canned food items as their admission into the event. The canned food items were donated to Christian Cupboard Food Pantry located in Anna. Although students would have rather been celebrating in Indianapolis, it was wonderful to see so many students being active in their FFA chapter, as well as giving back to the community in so many ways.

American Degrees were awarded to Anna FFA members at the virtual National FFA Convention: Jacob Fogt, Evan Argabright, Cole Albers, Lexi Wells, Grace Maurer and Tyler Zimpfer. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, which is the highest degree an FFA member can earn, members must meet various requirements. Recipients must have graduated 12 months prior to national convention and have in operation and maintain their supervised agricultural experience records. This achievement demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. American FFA Degree recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development option of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Numerous members from across the nation have been impacted from being a part of such an organization. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

People watch the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-in Theatre.

By Macy Egbert For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is the reporter for the Anna FFA.

