125 years ago

December 9, 1895

Capt. E.E. Nutt, of this community, has been named treasurer of the Ohio Fence Co., Dayton, at the reorganization meeting held this week. The company plans to move its plant to Piqua next month. It manufactures iron fences, fire escapes and plans to market light architectural iron work.

———

The John Wagner Sons Brewing Co. today put on the market a new brand name bottled beer to be called Pale American Export Beer.

100 years ago

December 9, 1920

All the territory covered by the Bon Air addition, including the west side of the canal bank has been proclaimed a state game and bird sanctuary or refuge by the bureau of Fish and Game. It was announced today that any violations of the area will be promptly prosecuted.

———

That women are to come into their own as a result of their being granted the right to vote is evident in the fact that several women are presently being mentioned for postmistress at the local post office as successor to Val Lee. Included in the group are: Mrs. C.H.C. Blue, Miss Jessie Milikin, and Miss Grace Niles. All three serve on the Republican Executive committee and have been prominent in party politics.

75 years ago

December 9, 1945

Although nearly all schools in neighboring counties were closed as a result of the influenza epidemic, all schools in the county and Sidney were open.

———

Dorsey Nevergall has his display room ready but no new Dodges or Plymouths have yet made their appearance. As a result, he has a nice office at 111-117 West Court Street, and plenty of space to pace the floor.

50 years ago

December 9, 1970

Air Force Capt. John M. Connaughton, son of Mrs. Vivian M. Connaughton of Fort Loramie, is one of four Ohio servicemen who received Silver Stars Wednesday from defense Secretary Melvin R. Laid for the Nov. 21 raid attempting to free American prisoners of war believed held at Xon Tay, North Vietnam.

———

JACKSON CENTER – Galen McGowan, who announced his retirement as fire chief after 30 years will hang up his chief’s hat Jan. 1. As chief he makes $200 a year. Mr. and Mrs. McGowan plan to keep on as they are except they won’t have a fire phone in their home.

25 years ago

December 9, 1995

A law firm based in Wapakoneta, Wiesenmeyer and Burton, has formed a business relationship with Donald G. Luce law office in Sidney and Jan. 1, 1996 will take over the Luce law practice. Luce of Sidney will leave the general practice of law to become full-time Sidney Municipal Court judge.

———

Devon Beer of Sidney and Steve Collins of Minster will begin new assignments Jan. 1 at Amos Press Inc. of Sidney. Beer has been named production manager for all Amos Press printing operations. He will be responsible for all prepress, press and mailroom operations. Collins has been named Total Quality coordinator and will continue as team leader of the team in charge of renovating the Amos Press headquarters building.

———

SKETCH: A candy cane, one of the traditional symbols of the holiday season, offers promises of sweet things to come. This picture was drawn by Tara Laudick, a freshman at Sidney High School. There are now 15 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

