Semi tractor trailers loaded with grain wait on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in a packed parking lot in front of the the old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road.

Semi tractor trailers loaded with grain wait on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in a packed parking lot in front of the the old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN121020semTrucks.jpg Semi tractor trailers loaded with grain wait on Wednesday, Dec. 9 in a packed parking lot in front of the the old grain elevator currently owned by Cargill and located near the intersection of Campbell Road and S Vandemark Road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News