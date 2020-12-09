Council hears city meeting agenda items

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council continued its Monday evening teleconference meeting with information about agenda items for upcoming city meetings and announcements.

The meeting was held with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually. In honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, at the top of the meeting, Mayor Mike Barhorst asked council members to keep those veterans in their thoughts.

Barbara Dulworth, community development director, said there will be no December Zoning Board of Appeals meeting as nothing is on the agenda. She then reviewed the upcoming Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.

City Manager Mark Cundiff also reviewed the prospective City Council Agenda items for the Dec. 14 meeting. He reminded all that City Council’s Dec. 28 regular meeting is canceled.

During council member comments, Ed Hamaker reported the Northwood Intermediate School parking issue along Brookburn Street has now expanded to Doering Street. Barhorst referred the matter to Cundiff for continued investigation.

Council member Steve Wagner shared another successful Trap-Neuter-Release feral cat clinic was held the previous weekend. He also commended Sidney Alive for a good job with the reverse parade held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Dec. 5.

Barhorst thanked members of the Planning Commission for joining council for the meeting during which zoning code updates were discussed. He also thanked them for the work they do year-round. He noted members of the Planning Commission have a combined total of 96 years of service to the community.

On behalf of City Council, Barhorst congratulated officers with the Sidney Police and Parks and Recreation Departments for being one of the first departments in Ohio to be certified under the president’s executive order on safe policing for safe communities. He also thanked council members for serving as Grand Marshalls and Sidney Alive for putting together the Winter Wonderland Parade that helped the community celebrate despite being in a pandemic. Finally, Barhorst shared he heard multiple compliments about the new holiday lights along state Route 47.

During city manager comments, Cundiff said the city’s newest medic to expected to be delivered this week, and council members will be invited to view it before the Dec. 14 council meeting, if it arrives before hand.

Cundiff also said city staff recently learned the Houston Rescue Squad is no longer providing service due to staffing issues. Sidney has a mutual aid agreement with the Houston Ambulance District, but with the organization unable to provide reciprocal service he said the city would be investigating the possibility of contracting with the district to provide this service. It would be similar to current contracts with other surrounding townships. City Council will get additional information on this at a future meeting.

Council members Darryl Thurber and Jenny VanMatre were both absent Monday and were excused by council.

In final business, council held an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and to prepare for negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees. No action was taken by council members after the executive session.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

