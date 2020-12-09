Police log

TUESDAY

-7:45 p.m.: assault. Cassandra Dejesus, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.

-7:14 p.m.: theft. Two money belts, valued at $25, and a pair of fire tongs, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Robert Place.

-4:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Roy R. Young, 62, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

-1:16 p.m.: possession drugs. Matthew Levi Dufner, 31, of Springfield, was arrested on tampering with evidence, possessing drugs and criminal tools charges. Police seized Alprazolam pills and fentanyl during the arrest.

-12:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. A back door jam was damaged at a property in the 200 block of Pike Street.

-12:29 p.m.: probation violation. Anthony W. Pellman, 49, of Lima, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-12:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of $1,000 in cash was reported in the 300 block of New Street.

-7:45 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-years-old female was charged with being unruly.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:53 to 6:47 a.m.: medical. Medics to responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-7:35 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

-1:24 to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

