Police log
TUESDAY
-7:45 p.m.: assault. Cassandra Dejesus, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on assault charges.
-7:14 p.m.: theft. Two money belts, valued at $25, and a pair of fire tongs, valued at $20, were reported stolen in the 1800 block of Robert Place.
-4:12 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Roy R. Young, 62, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges.
-1:16 p.m.: possession drugs. Matthew Levi Dufner, 31, of Springfield, was arrested on tampering with evidence, possessing drugs and criminal tools charges. Police seized Alprazolam pills and fentanyl during the arrest.
-12:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. A back door jam was damaged at a property in the 200 block of Pike Street.
-12:29 p.m.: probation violation. Anthony W. Pellman, 49, of Lima, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
-12:05 p.m.: theft. The theft of $1,000 in cash was reported in the 300 block of New Street.
-7:45 a.m.: unruly juvenile. A 16-years-old female was charged with being unruly.
Fire, rescue
WEDNESDAY
-2:53 to 6:47 a.m.: medical. Medics to responded to two calls.
TUESDAY
-7:35 p.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.
-1:24 to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to five calls.
Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.