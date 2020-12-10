125 years ago

December 10, 1895

The new building and loan association in this city, which is to be called the Shelby County Building and Loan Association, was incorporated in Columbus today. The capital stock is $2 million. The incorporators are: John Loughlin, Louis Kah, Jr., M.L. Heffelman, W.A. Perry, and William Piper.

———

Solomon Shaw has brought an action against the C.C.C. and St. L. railway for $2,000 damages. He alleges he paid his fare from Muncie, Ind. to Houston, and was accepted as a passenger, but the conductor refused to stop at Houston to let him leave the train. Three miles east of that station, he was put off the train by employees of the railroad while the train was running and he suffered a dislocated shoulder and was otherwise injured.

100 years ago

December 10, 1920

Harley Runyon scored 72 points to finish first in the indoor track meet held at the Methodist gymnasium on Saturday. Harry Pickles and Bud Sproul tied for second place, with 51 points each; Eugene Bemus, William Johnson, and Russell Coates each had 48 points to tie for third place.

———

The secretary of state today authorized the incorporation of the Sidney Knights of Columbus Home Company of Sidney. Capitalization is set at $35,000. The incorporators are: G.B. Quatman, F.X. Lauterbur, L.R. Wagner, B.B. Amann, and E.F. Salm.

75 years ago

December 10, 1945

The Christmas musicale by the Shelby County civic chorus will be presented this evening in the Warners Ohio theatre. The program is directed by Sonya Rozanne Watson.

———

A wildly careening Greyhound bus skidded and slipped down Sulphur Heights Hill, South Dixie highway, last night, rolling down a 25-foot embankment and coming to rest partially inside the house occupied by Dale McLaughlin. Twelve passengers among the 24 had some injury, with the more seriously injured being taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

50 years ago

December 10, 1970

RUSSIA – Now under way in Russia is an addition to the Citizens Baughman National Bank building which also houses the Russia post office. Included in the facility will be a drive-up teller window, more employee work space and an enlarged customer service area. For the post office it will mean relief from overcrowding particularly in the post office box department and mail sorting room.

———

Kenneth F. Pleiman, R.R. 2, Anna, will be ordained to the Roman Catholic priesthood on Dec. 19 at St. Charles Seminary in Carthagena, Mercer County. The new priest will celebrate his first mass at Sacred Heart Church in McCartyville on Dec. 20.

25 years ago

December 10, 1995

Discussing the construction of a new all-weather track and field facility at Fort Loramie High School are Bob Bolander, vice president of sales for Marwil Products Co. of Fort Loramie; Bill Marwil, president of the company; Dave Ruhenkamp, president of the Fort Loramie Athletic Boosters; and Peg Pleiman, chairwoman of the boosters committee to develop the track. The project got a big shot in the arm by a $5,000 donation from Marwil Products Co.

———

SKETCH: A toy train under the Christmas tree may be the fond wish of many local children this season, as depicted in this drawing by Jodie Winchester, a sixth grader at Northwood School. There are now 14 days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-4.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org