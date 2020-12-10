Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 p.m.: warrant. Megan E. Meyer, 27, of Sidney, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant.

-9:29 p.m.: contempt. Abou Ndiaye, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:47 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating an incident in which a baggie of meth and a marijuana pipe were seized during a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-8:43 p.m.: theft — without consent. A green, hooded woman’s winter coat, valued at $200, and miscellaneous change in the approximate amount of $50, were reported stolen from an unlocked 2006 silver Toyota that was parked in a driveway in the 100 block of West Ruth Street.

-7:52 a.m.: criminal damaging. A vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Windsor Parke Drive

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:05 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-8:40 a.m. to 12:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-5:05 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 a.m. to 12:44 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-1:31 to 4:34 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two fire calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

