Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:21 p.m.: investigated complaint. Deputies received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of Brooklyn Avenue in Sidney.

-7:46 a.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at Paterson Halpin and Houston Roads.

WEDNESDAY

-4:12 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 12100 block of state Route 66 in Minster.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-9:34 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the unit block of South Main Street in Fort Loramie.

-5:39 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Anna.

-4:14 p.m.: theft. A theft was reported in the 400 block of Huber Street in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:26 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-3:39 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to a call.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

