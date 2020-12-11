125 years

December 11, 1895

Mrs. Charles Fielding was elected president of the Women’s Relief Corps at the annual election held this week. Mrs. Elizabeth Wright was named senior vice president; Mrs. H.T. Henson, junior vice president; and Mrs. John Smith, treasurer.

———

Tawawa Castle, Knights of the Golden Eagle, will dedicate their new hall at Tawawa the afternoon of Dec. 2. The event promises to be a grand one. Noted members of the order and members of all castles throughout Northwest Ohio will be present and participate in the ceremonies.

100 years ago

December 11, 1920

George Gipp, star halfback of the undefeated Notre Dame football team, died yesterday following a three-week illness. He was 24 years old.

———

An elaborate banquet was served the members and guests of the Shelby County Goose and Big Game Hunters at the Terrace Travelers Hotel Sunday noon. Main items of the bill of fare included moose, venison, goose and wild duck made available by Charles Bush and Roy Sarver. Music for the affair was provided by the Sulpher Heights quartet. Included among the guests were visitors from Winnipeg, Can. and Juarez, Mex.

75 years ago

December 11, 1945

One hundred and two Shelby County landowners have signed the petition for the establishment of a soil conservation district in this county, it was revealed today. A referendum will be held on the proposal in the near future it was indicated.

———

A loss of $4,000 was estimated today by William Schmidt and James Shaw, following a fire shortly after 9 o’clock last night that burned their motorcycle shop to the ground. The shop, a 16 by 20 foot structure, was located at the intersection of Russell Road and State Route 29.

50 years ago

December 11, 1970

A new, 50-bed home is under construction in the 500 block of North Buckeye Avenue. Nursing Home Consultants of Richmond, Ind., is constructing the single-floor brick veneer building. The property will be owned by Mr. and Mrs. Richard Helman of Helman & Helman Realty.

25 years ago

December 11, 1995

BOTKINS – “Keeper of the Stars” is the theme for homecoming activities this weekend at Botkins High School. Candidates for queen are seniors: Leta Opperman, Kelli Eyink, Juli Wendel and Amy Dietz. Candidates for king are seniors: Joe Huelskamp, Ryan Mielke, Todd Vehorn and Max Smith.

———

WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) – Christopher Reeve is looking forward to spending the holidays at home after being released from a rehabilitation center. The “Superman” star, paralyzed from the neck down in a May fall from a horse, left the Kessler Institute in West Orange on Wednesday after nearly seven months of rehabilitation.

SKETCH: I jolly nutcracker symbolizes the season in this drawing by Julie Wagner, a seventh grader at Holy Angels School. There are now 13 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

