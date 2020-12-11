Poultry Days Holiday Sale underway

VERSAILLES — The Versailles Poultry Days committee is holding a Holiday Special of 20 chicken halves, which will continue until Jan. 4. One lucky purchaser will receive free sides for their cooler.

Coolers can be purchased for $145 prior to Jan. 4, after which the price will increase to $150. Orders can be placed at versaillespoultrydays.com and picked up at the festival, planned for June 11 through 13, 2021.

Details for bulk delivery will be announced in early 2021. The committee is happy to answer any chicken questions at vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Festival details can be found at versaillespoultrydays.com or follow the festival’s page on Facebook.