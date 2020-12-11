Blue Angels to headline 2022 Vectren Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — The U.S. Navy has announced the world-renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels will appear at the 2022 Vectren Dayton Air Show Presented by Kroger on July 30 and 31.

Also announced was the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who will appear at the 2021 Vectren Dayton Air Show on July 10 and 11. Both announcements were made this week at the International Council of Air Shows annual conference. 2021 will be the 47th year for the show, a Dayton premier summer event held at the Dayton International Airport.

“We received fantastic news for both our 2021 and 2022 shows this week. The world-renowned Blue Angels and elite Golden Knights will be coming to Dayton, which is great news for our community,” Scott Buchanan, Chairman of the United States Air & Trade Show Board of Trustees, said. “We are looking forward to seeing our fans in July.”

Air show officials had to cancel the 2020 show due to the pandemic. The 2021 show is scheduled for July 10 and 11 and will be headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Additional attractions to the 2021 show will be announced in the upcoming months. For information and to purchase tickets, visit the show’s website at www.daytonairshow.com.