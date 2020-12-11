On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will be a presentation on the city of Sidney Airport improvements.

Council is expected to adopt seven ordinances, and they are:

• To make supplemental appropriations for 2020;

• To make an appropriation for expenditures for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2020;

• To assess the cost of weed cutting and removal of litter or junk on private property;

• To amend sections of an ordinance regarding city employees’ pay organizational chart and pay;

• To repeal a section of an ordinance pertaining to mandatory retirement for police and firemen;”

• To enact a sections of an ordinance regarding employees pay tables and classification plan and declaring it an emergency so that it will take effect immediately;

• To amend sections of an ordinance pertaining to “administrative fee for excessive alarms.

City Council will be introduced to and then is expected to adopt as an emergency an ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the year 2020, declaring such expenditures of funds and the undertaking of the projects necessary due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, authorizing use of coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security act (CARES) funding for public safety payroll expenses.

There will be a public hearing and an introduction of an ordinance to rezone a 3.238 acre tract of land from an R-3, multi-family residence district, to a B-1, local business district.

Council is expected to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To authorize City Manager Mark Cundiff to enter into an agreement with the Shelby County Public Defender Commission;

• To authorize Cundiff to enter into a collective bargaining agreement with AFSCME Ohio Council8, Local 2429;

• To authorize the drawing of payment to a vendor of the city of Sidney.

There will be a discussion on the Houston ambulance district contract.

Council will also go into an excutive session to discuss the purchase of property for public purposes.

Jackson Center Village Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Family Life Center. Due to the increasing number of COVID cases,, only members are asked to attend the meeting. Anyone else wanting to join the meeting remotely should contact Bruce Metz to obtain a call in number.

Council will discuss the purchase of a new fire truck, authorize certain adjustments to the 2020 annual appropriations and create a capital projects fund. Various reports from department heads will also be given.

The finance committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. to review the October and November financial statements.

Anna Board of Education

ANNA — The Anna Local School Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. In the board room.

Items on the agenda include the financial report, board reports, levy history and 2021 board meeting schedule. An executive session will be held to discuss the employment of public employees.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Tuesday, Dec, 15, at 6 pm. at Sidney High School. The bard is expected to accepted a resolution of necessity to raise $2,609,518 annually for school district expenses. The resolution calls for an income tax levy to be placed on the Primary Election ballot.

The board is also expected to approve PowerSchool Products subscriptions; approve the purchase of Active Panels from Empower Learning; approve personnel items; and hold the re-organizational meeting on Jan. 5.

Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. at the board office. The meeting is being held so the board submit the 2021 budget to the Shelby County Commissioners. An executive session will also be held to discuss personnel and security matters.

Board of Health

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health will meet Wednesday, Dec, 16, at 7 p.m. at the conference room and via video/teleconference.

Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY ‚ The Shelby County Regional Planning Commission executive committee meeting will be held Friday, Dec. 18, at 12:15 p.m. in the second floor meeting room at the Shelby County Annex 129 E, Court St.