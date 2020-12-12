125 years

December 12, 1895

Eisenstein has just received 500 pounds of Switzer, 500 pounds of Limberger, and 500 pounds of brick cheese.

———

Council met in special session last night for the purpose of hearing a proposition made to the Board of Improvement by W. Bimel, of the Bimel Wagon Manufacturing Co. of St. Marys. Mr. Bimel desires to move his plant from St. Marys to a place where he can have better shipping facilities. In another action, council authorized the city marshal to purchase new blankets for the city jail.

100 years ago

December 12, 1920

The Sidney High School basketball team will open its season Friday evening when it meets Wapakoneta High at the school gymnasium here. Among old regulars in the local’s lineup will be tall and lanky Kraft at center. Shorty Wessell and Wheeler, a new man, will be at the guards, with Henry Stockstill and Captain Robert Adams at the forwards.

———

The newly organized Kiwanis Club voted at its meeting yesterday a contribution of $50 for the needy children of Sidney, to be distributed by the Red Cross and Visiting Nurse during Christmas week.

———

E.O. Lammers of this city has been granted a patent on a new electric ironer for the home. The machine is most simple and will certainly go a long way toward reducing the troubles of ironing in the home. He is having the machine built in Fort Wayne, and a demonstration will be given at his store this weekend.

75 years ago

December 12, 1945

Handel’s sacred cantata, “The Messiah,” will be sung Sunday evening by the combined choirs and choruses of Sidney churches in the First Presbyterian Church. Jack Masteller will direct the group, with soloists including: Mrs. John B. Kiser, Miss Virginia Stump, Mrs. William R. Wilson, Miss Dorothy Morrison, John Whited, C.A. Ricketts, and Raymond E. Boller.

———

Stiff, balky autos, minor accidents and treacherous sidewalks were ushered in today with the advent of Shelby County’s first frigid blast of winter. Sub-zero temperatures which appeared on the scene Saturday night remained this morning, with a three below zero reading at the state highway garage.

50 years ago

December 12, 1970

The Sidney Optimist Club has won the “Award of Honor” for 1969-70 from the parent organization. Optimist International, it was announced this week at the club’s meeting, by president Lee Elsass. Out of 2,900 Optimist Clubs, 273 or just under 10 percent received the award.

———

The Sidney Kiwanis Club has been selected as the top achievement club in the State of Ohio in its division (clubs with 41 or more members) for the third consecutive year, according to Kiwanis International. In winning the honor, the Sidney club won over 151 other large division clubs in the state.

25 years ago

December 12, 1995

Dr. David Dolph, currently superintendent in Eaton, has been named superintendent of the Sidney City Schools. The board has been seeking a new superintendent ever since Lewis Blackford announced in September he would resign Dec. 31 to become executive director of the West Ohio Development Council.

———

SKETCH: The warm lights of a snow-covered church beckon in this holiday drawing by Holly Dearth, a junior at Fairlawn High School. There are now 12 days left before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

