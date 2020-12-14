Chase ends in Sidney

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers investigate a SUV that was involved in a chase on I-75 that ended in Sidney at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. The chase began at the rest area north of Wapakoneta near mile marker 114 on I-75 where an Ohio Sate Highway Patrol officer from the Wapakoneta Post attempted to pull over the SUV for going 85 mph. The driver refused to pull over and continued south on I-75. Eventually the SUV took exit 92 where Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sidney Police were waiting to box the driver in with their vehicles at the top of the exit ramp. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, then gave themselves up without a fight. Members of the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol Piqua Post also assisted in the chase.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers investigate a SUV that was involved in a chase on I-75 that ended in Sidney at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. The chase began at the rest area north of Wapakoneta near mile marker 114 on I-75 where an Ohio Sate Highway Patrol officer from the Wapakoneta Post attempted to pull over the SUV for going 85 mph. The driver refused to pull over and continued south on I-75. Eventually the SUV took exit 92 where Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sidney Police were waiting to box the driver in with their vehicles at the top of the exit ramp. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, then gave themselves up without a fight. Members of the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol Piqua Post also assisted in the chase. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN121520Chase.jpg Ohio State Highway Patrol officers investigate a SUV that was involved in a chase on I-75 that ended in Sidney at around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13. The chase began at the rest area north of Wapakoneta near mile marker 114 on I-75 where an Ohio Sate Highway Patrol officer from the Wapakoneta Post attempted to pull over the SUV for going 85 mph. The driver refused to pull over and continued south on I-75. Eventually the SUV took exit 92 where Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sidney Police were waiting to box the driver in with their vehicles at the top of the exit ramp. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, then gave themselves up without a fight. Members of the Ohio Sate Highway Patrol Piqua Post also assisted in the chase. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News