Dayton man indicted on drug charges

SIDNEY – A Dayton man has been indicted on several drug-related charges by the Shelby County grand jury. Also, indicted on a weapons charges, was a Sidney man.

No arraignment date has been set for those indicted in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

James Tuttle, 43, of Dayton is charged with aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony. He was also indicted for possession of drugs, a fourth-degree, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.

The grand jury also requested a vehicle used by the accused in the commission of a crime be forfeited.

On May 22, Tuttle was arrested with a quantity of Methamphetamine in excess of the bulk amount, which had allegedly been prepared for sale. He was also discovered with LSD and Oxycodone.

He was also found with a counterfeit note and is accused of trying to hide a safe key inside the rear seat of a police cruiser to avoid detection.

Jace Conrad, 20, Sidney, was indicted for carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Conrad was arrested Dec. 6 allegedly with a loaded handgun within reach and carried a handgun while intoxicated.

Casandra DeJesus, 23, of Sidney, was charged with endangering children, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of leaving her minor children in a car creating a health risk.

Online court records show DeJesus has a previous such conviction in December 2019.

Other indictments include:

• Eliza Napier, 45, Sidney, failure to appear.

• Starla Johnson, 19, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

• Joseph D. Pinks, 20, Dayton, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and failing to stop after an accident, first-degree misdemeanor.

Justin L. Dwyer, 37, at large, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

