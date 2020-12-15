125 years

December 15, 1895

J.A. Throckmorton, D.D.S., advises that he has provided incandescent light by which all kinds of dental operation can be made at night as well as during the day. Gold fillings inserted by electricity, free of pain. Teeth extracted for 25 cents until further notice.

———

At the special meeting of council on Monday evening the subject of the advancement of Sidney from a village to a city was brought up by Mr. Royon. It was the expression of all the members that Sidney ought to have a city government instead of a village government and the solicitor was instructed to look up the proper steps to be taken in making the advancement and report at the next meeting.

100 years ago

December 15, 1920

The big Christmas tree at the Dodge sales room on Ohio Avenue, installed this week by the local agent, V.E. Watkins, is attracting considerable attention. The tree has been handsomely trimmed with Christmas ornaments, toys, etc., and illuminated with electric lights.

———

Governor Cox today approved the order of Secretary of Agriculture N.E. Shaw, as prepared by the Bureau of Fish and Game setting aside a portion of Blackberry Island, Loramie reservoir, as a state game refuge for a period of five years. Hunting will be prohibited on the closed territory and game must not be disturbed in any manner.

75 years ago

December 15, 1945

The Sidney post office had its busiest day in history yesterday according to a preliminary check today by Wallace Gross, assistant postmaster. Stamp sales were running high and cancellations on postage machines were in excess of 55,000 pieces, which is 10,000 more than the heaviest day last year. There have been 300,000 cent–and-a-half stamps sold this year, he added.

50 years ago

December 15, 1970

Immediately following a covered dish supper, Mrs. Joseph Turner assumed office as new president of the St. Michael Auxiliary, Knights of St. John, Fort Loramie. Serving with her for the ensuing year are Mrs. Alvin Busse, past president; Mrs. Theodore Sanders, first vice president; Mrs. Ray Hoying, second vice president; recording secretary, Mrs. Albert Romie; financial secretary, Mrs. Lawrence Bertke; treasurer, Mrs. Henry Siegel; messenger, Mrs. Norbert Bensman; sentinel, Mrs. Carl Hilgefort; guard, Mrs. Ed Ahrens.

25 years ago

December 15, 1995

Preparing to toast pleasant memories of the Music, Literature and Art Club are longtime members Miriam Dill, Martha Thompson, president Ruby Potts, Hazel Enyart and secretary Sally Roush. Enyart is a charter member of the club that was organized in 1956. Membership has dwindled over the years to a point where eight names remained on the roster when the club disbanded this fall.

———

SKETCH: A fat snowman waves to holiday revelers in this drawing by Sarah Hoying, a seventh grader at Holy Angels School. There are now nine days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org