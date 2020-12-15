Wreaths Across America ceremony is Saturday

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Historical Society invites the public to participate in Wreaths Across America at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon.

Local veterans and current military along with Boy Scout Troop 97 will lay wreaths that represent every branch of service and honor those who have served since the inception of the United States of America. After the ceremony wreaths will be placed on veterans graves in sections B, D, E and F of Graceland Cemetery.

If you have ordered a wreath to be picked up we remind you they will be available at the cemetery office starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2020.

If you have any questions call the Shelby County Historical Society at 937-498-1653