WilsonHealth offers faster, easier COVID-19 testing

SIDNEY— Wilson Health is now offering rapid antigen testing for the COVID-19 virus. This test is a simple nose swab and results are available the same day.

“We are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 testing in our community and understand patients need to know quickly if they have tested positive or negative for the COVID-19 virus,” said Chris Grissom, director of Laboratory Services at Wilson Health. “We realize this need and have invested in the very latest in testing technology and are now able to perform rapid antigen testing right here in our community with same day results.”

Rapid COVID-19 is available at both Wilson Health Urgent Care clinics in Sidney and Minster, Ohio, with results in less than 20 minutes. No appointment is needed and patients can reserve their appointment at www.wilsonhealth.org/urgentcare.

Testing locations include Wilson Health Urgent Care – Sidney, Wilson Health Main Campus, Medical Building A, 915 W. Michigan St. Sidney, OH 45365, 937-498-5334; Wilson Health Urgent Care – Minster, Eagle Plaza, 326 N. Main St., Suite 300, Minster, OH 45865, 419-501-1530

The rapid antigen test is also available at Wilson Health’s drive thru testing site at their main campus located at 915 W. Michigan St., in Sidney. The drive-thru testing tent is located on the south side of the Professional Building. Testing hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No physician order or appointment is needed for the rapid antigen test at Wilson Health’s drive-thru testing site. The out-of-pocket cost for an antigen test is $60 payable by credit or debit card only and expected at time of service.

For testing to be covered by insurance, patients must have a physician order.

Patients will receive their results on the same day of testing. For more information, visit wilsonhealth.org.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_rapid-test.jpg