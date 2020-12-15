Burkes Outlet coming to Sidney

Zach Strange, of Lima, drills through a foot of concrete to make holes for electric wires attached to letters on the front of what will be a Burkes Outlet store on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The incoming store is located at 2290 Michigan Street and was formerly Gordmans and a Peebles. The outlet will sell clothes, shoes, toys and electronics among other things.

Zach Strange, of Lima, drills through a foot of concrete to make holes for electric wires attached to letters on the front of what will be a Burkes Outlet store on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The incoming store is located at 2290 Michigan Street and was formerly Gordmans and a Peebles. The outlet will sell clothes, shoes, toys and electronics among other things. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN121620Outlet.jpg Zach Strange, of Lima, drills through a foot of concrete to make holes for electric wires attached to letters on the front of what will be a Burkes Outlet store on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The incoming store is located at 2290 Michigan Street and was formerly Gordmans and a Peebles. The outlet will sell clothes, shoes, toys and electronics among other things. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News