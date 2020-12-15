New Bremen Council welcomes new member

NEW BREMEN – A new Council member was sworn in at the Monday night New Bremen Council meeting.

New Council member Chad Wuebker was appointed to fill the remaining term of Brent Richter. The term expires on Dec. 31, 2023.

Wuebker serves as company president of RJ General in Cincinnati. He also has over 18 years of commercial and residential real estate experience and is licensed as a Realtor and Broker in the state of Ohio. He is a 1996 graduate of New Bremen High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Cincinnati. He and his wife, Jane, have three children, Aaron, Adam, and Avery. He is a member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

In her report to the Council, Village Administrator Chris Dicke said their consulting firm checking the municipal pool had found evidence of leaks in the pipes. The pool had daily been losing thousands of gallons of water this summer. Dicke also said the 2021 Resurfacing project will be put out for bids in May or June. The amount of money available for the project is $495,000. She said of that amount, $245,000 was supplied by the Ohio Public Works Commission and $250,000 in local matching funds.

The streets slated to be resurfaced are:

-Main St. from New Bremen New Knoxville Ave. to Plum St, minus the new traffic signal asphalt areas

-North Walnut St. from state Route 274 to dead end at waste water plant

-Amsterdam Road between state Route 66 and Walnut.

Alternate streets that could be added if asphalt bid prices allow.

She also thanked the council members for their cooperation and assistance when she served a village administrator. Dicke is retiring and will be replaced by Brent Richter this month.

In his Mayor’s Report, Robert Parker thanked Dicke for her service to the village. He added that Fines, Fees and Forfeitures amounted to $773.

In other actions, there was a first reading of a resolution approving a management agreement between village of New Bremen and YMCA of Greater Dayton to operate the village’s pool in 2021.

Council also approved an Emergency Ordinance to amend 2020 appropriations totaling $27,922,586.30 to accept COVID CARES funding. There also was a second reading of an ordinance for 2021 appropriations. Approved was a third and final reading of a resolution to award a water treatment plant salt contract to Artesian of Pioneer. After returning from executive session, Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to give a 1% cost of living pay increase to village employees in 2021. Council also approved an end-of-year meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 5:30 p.m.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

