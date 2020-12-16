125 years

December 16, 1895

The fire committee of the council yesterday purchased a new horse for the fire department of S.D. Young of Anna. The horse is six years old and was purchased for $75.

A total of $180,000 of the stock in the Shelby County Building and Loan Association has been subscribed. A meeting will be held the first of next week for the purpose of electing officers.

100 years ago

December 16, 1920

The Phi Delta Kappa fraternity basketball team added another victory last night at the armory when they sent the soldier team from the Columbus Barracks back to their barracks 38 points behind the locals. The final score was 59 to 21. Bender and Roth were at the forwards for the fraternity team, with Brown at center, and Green and Cronauer at the guards. Sharp and Tennery filled in as substitutes.

75 years ago

December 16, 1945

Mrs. Margaret Hays was elected president of the Susan Mercer Warwick Tent, Daughters of Union Veterans, when members met last night. Mrs. William Shifflet was named senior vice president; Mrs. Herman Servis, junior vice president; Miss Barker, chaplain; Miss Dorothy Frey, patriotic instructor.

Election of officers and discussion of the possibility of taking over “The Castle” on North Walnut Avenue as a Shrine Club marked the meeting of the Shelby County Shrine Club last evening. Officers named include: William A. Ross, president; Max Haas, first vice president; John Sexauer, second vice president; F.D. Christian, secretary, and William D. Couser, treasurer.

50 years ago

December 16, 1970

Approximately 75 members attended the Rosary Altar Society meeting last Wednesday evening December 9 for the election of officers and Christmas party. President Mrs. Vernon Barhorst, presided. Election of officers took place. Mrs. Robert DeLoye is secretary and Mrs. Frank Hoehne is treasurer. They will serve with Mrs. William H. Bergman, president and Mrs. Vernon Hilgefort, vice president.

Mrs. Daniel Davidson was elected president during the Dec. 7 meeting of the Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society which also featured the annual Christmas observance. Elected to serve with Mrs. Davidson are Mrs. James Simon, first vice president; Mrs. Virgil Soders, second vice president; Mrs. David Miller, secretary, and Mrs. Frank Tebbe, treasurer.

25 years ago

December 16, 1995

Most Sidney and Shelby County residents who responded to a recent survey support the establishment of a senior citizen center for Shelby County. Seventy-eight percent of respondents to the survey indicated that they backed the development and operation of a senior citizen center; 21 percent answered “no;” and 1 percent were noncommittal.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

