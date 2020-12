The manger scene on the courtsquare is lit up as the Shelby County Courthouse looms up from behind on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The manger scene on the courtsquare is lit up as the Shelby County Courthouse looms up from behind on Tuesday, Dec. 15. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN121720Manger.jpg The manger scene on the courtsquare is lit up as the Shelby County Courthouse looms up from behind on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News