Police log

TUESDAY

-10:17 p.m.: menace by stalking. Police are investigating a report of harassment.

-7:20 p.m.: theft — without consent. An Xbox One S, valued at $300, and two Xbox controllers, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 100 block of Franklin Avenue.

-4:04 p.m.: warrant. Adrian LeMont Johnson, 48, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:35 p.m.: theft. The theft of medical supplies was reported in the 600 block of Fair Road.

-9:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side of white 2001 Chevrolet was reported damaged in the 400 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:48 a.m. to 1:48 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to seven calls.

-4:38 to 9:53 a.m.: crash. Medics to responded to four calls.

–4:12 a.m.: fire call. Firefighters responded to a fire call.

TUESDAY

-11:11 a.m. to 5:10 p.m.: medical. Medics to responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

