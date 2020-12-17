125 years

December 17, 1895

The school in District 1 at Russia has been closed because of an epidemic of scarlet fever.

———

The post office will be open on Christmas Day from 9 to 10 o’clock in the morning. The carriers will make one delivery and collection.

100 years ago

December 17, 1920

The Sidney High School basketball team was defeated by the Wapakoneta High School team by the score of 16 to 14 in a game played last night at the high school gym. In the game played by the Senior and Sophomore girls teams, the Seniors were the winners by the score of 28 to 5.

———

The growing demand for Wagner Ware, both in aluminum and iron, has made it necessary to add another addition to the Wagner Manufacturing Co. plant. Work on the 90 by 165 foot building is now underway. Completely fireproof, this building fills all the available space on the Wilkinson Avenue front.

75 years ago

December 17, 1945

The half-ton Ford truck belonging to John Colmar, South West Avenue, was destroyed by fire last evening on the Children’s Home Road. Colmar was taking gasoline to a stranded motorist and some of the gasoline spilled on the exhaust line to cause the blaze. A passing motorist drove to Sidney to notify firemen of the fire.

50 years ago

December 17, 1970

ANNA – Roger Lentz was recently elected president of the Anna Adult Farmers Class, according to Henry Horstman, advisor. Other new officers for 1971 are Denny Barker, vice president; Ned Davidson, secretary; Keith Coy, treasurer; and Gary Lentz, reporter.

———

Mr. and Mrs. George Clayton of R.R. 1, Quincy, have replaced Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Worthington, of Miami-Shelby County Line Road, east of County Road 25A as deputy master and junior deputy master of the Shelby County Granges. Mr. and Mrs. Clayton are members of the Maplewood Grange. As deputies they will inspect the seven local granges and juvenile granges within the county as well as Pomona whose master is Melvin Pfister.

25 years ago

December 17, 1995

Sidney Fire Chief R. Stanley Crosley has successfully completed the Executive Fire Officer Program (EFOP), according to the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Md. This is an intensive program designed to provide senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire administration.

———

SKETCH: At least one of these toy soldiers can’t wait for Christmas. This drawing was created by Ryan McDermott, a sixth grader at Holy Angels School. There are now seven days left before Christmas

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

