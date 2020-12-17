Sprague taps Ehemann to lead Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board

COLUMBUS – Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague announced Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann has been named chair of the treasurer’s newly-created Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board.

“Local leaders know their communities best,” Sprague said. “The formation of the regional advisory boards will allow us to better maintain open lines of communication about the issues impacting the Buckeye State. Through these conversations, we hope to identify the best ways the treasurer’s office can support all of Ohio’s communities, and we’re proud to have Commissioner Ehemann at the helm in our western region.”

The Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board is one of six standing boards that will assist the Ohio treasurer’s office with policy development through regular dialog regarding the issues facing communities across Ohio. The board is composed of local government officials and other leaders from Western Ohio, as well as personnel from the treasurer’s office.

In 2011, Ehemann became the first woman elected to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners. Prior to becoming commissioner, Ehemann served as a council member, and later mayor, of the Village of Anna.

The Western Ohio Regional Advisory Board covers Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby and Warren counties.