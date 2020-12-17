Council hears Sidney Airport updates

SIDNEY — A presentation on improvements at the Sidney City Airport was given to Sidney City Council during its Monday evening meeting.

Public Works Director Jon Crusey provided a detailed report of slated projects listed within the Sidney City Airport’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) 10-year airport capital improvement plan (ACIP) for 2021-25.

The current airport project is development of the west apron. The area has been excavated and the base is in, Crusey said, but the asphalt will not be laid until spring time when the weather warms up.

He also outlined the upcoming projects by year, beginning with 2021, which includes:

• Phase I construction of the parallel taxiway for the earthwork;

• Replace fuel farm;

• T-hangar maintenance – replace gravel floors, worn doors lighting, repair leaks and seals;

• Lighting replacement/upgrade on the interior/exterior of T-hangars;

• Resurface, crack seal drives and parking areas.

Projects scheduled for 2022 are:

• Design for rehabilitation of aprons B, D and F;

• Phase II of the parallel taxiway – drainage;

• T-hangar maintenance;

• Lighting replacement/upgrades;

• Resurface, crack seal drives and parking areas.

The plan for 2023 includes:

• Rehab Aprons B, D and F;

• Phase III of the parallel taxiway — paving;

• Design for T-hangars and airport building upgrades;

• T-hanger maintenance.

Airport projects in 2024 include:

• Design and construction of new T-hangars;

• Design for T-hangar and airport building upgrades;

• T-hangar maintenance;

• HVAC house and terminal replacement.

In 2025, airport improvements include rehab to the runway and T-hangar maintenance.

At the end of the meeting during staff comments, in City Manager Mark Cundiff’s absence, Crusey reminded the public city offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, in observation of the Christmas holiday, and also on Friday, Jan. 1, in observation of New Year’s Day. Trash will not be picked up on those Fridays, and collection routes will be delayed by a day each week.

Duane Gaier, Parks and Recreation director, invited council members to Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 19, for the placing of wreaths on veterans’ graves, which is part of the Wreaths Across America program.

Mayor Mike Barhorst thanked council members for their work in 2020. He also thanked the 33 city employees who have reached milestones of either five, 10, 15, 20, 25 or 30 years of service with the city of Sidney. Those 33 employees have a combined 460 years of service. Barhorst also reminded everyone City Council’s next meeting is Jan. 4, 2021.

“Until then, enjoy the holiday and stay safe. Remember to wear your mask, socially distance, avoid crowds and wash your hands frequently. Gov. (Mike) DeWine will appreciate it … ,” Barhorst said before closing the meeting.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

