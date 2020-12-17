Police log

THURSDAY

-10:28 p.m.: contempt. Ashley D. Line, 28, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10 p.m.: warrant. Ron Lewis, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:48 p.m.: theft. Miscellaneous clothing, valued at $500, jewelry, such as rings, ear rings and a necklace, valued at $10,000, and Mary Kay makeup, valued at $250, were reported stolen in the 300 block of East Robinwood Street.

-4:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. A window and screen, valued at $600, were reported damaged in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-3:40 p.m.: burglary. An attempted forceful entry was reported in the 200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-11:20 a.m.: theft. A metal shelving unit was reported stolen in the 700 block of North Main Avenue.

Crashes

Kayin R. Geuy, 32, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:56 p.m.

Geuy was pulling out of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s private drive and when attempting to cross East Parkwood Street and go into another private drive she failed to yield and struck the driver’s side door of an eastbound vehicle on East Parkwood Street that was driven by Scott W. Jaques, 54, of Sidney.

• Randy R. Bensman, 42, Sidney, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:51 a.m.

Bensman was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street when he hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, driven by Arielle J. White, 28, of Piqua, that was turning left from Interstate 75 onto Michigan Street. Bensman told police he wasn’t sure if the light was red when he went through the intersection. White told police she had a yellow light and proceeded to turn left.

• Desiree I. Anders, 19, of Piqua, was cited with operation of a vehicle without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash at 5:42 a.m.

Anders was traveling northbound on I-75 when she failed to move over for a tow truck, attempting to remove another vehicle from a previous crash, and lost control on the snowy roadway and hit the rear of the tow truck driven by Robert T. Vernon Jr. 46, Sidney. Anders’ vehicle spun around and came to a stop in front of the tow truck.

• Christopher L. Hughes, 42, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 5:21 a.m.

Hughes turned eastbound onto Russell Road from Speedway’s parking lot and slid on the icy roadway and hit the curb.

• Jonathan S. Farmer, 18, of Botkins, was cited with operation of a vehicle without reasonable control after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:41 a.m.

Farmer was southbound on I-75 at mile marker 92 when he lost control on the snowy roadway and hit a guardrail and flipped onto its side coming to a stop against the metal guardrail near the northbound lanes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

