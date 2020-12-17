Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:13 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 13500 block of Southland Road.

WEDNESDAY

-6:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

-6:03 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a threat or harassment report in the 3500 block of Wapakontea Avenue in Sidney.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:54 a.m.: lines down. Lines were reported down in the 14200 block of state Route 119 in Anna.

WEDNESDAY

-9:32 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported at state Route 47 at 66 in Fort Loramie.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:24 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:44 to 10:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

