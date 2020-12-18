125 years

December 18, 1895

The Sidney Carriage Body company, whose factory was totally destroyed by fire last summer, is now in its new building, doing a thriving business. The factory was built on the foundation of the old building and is of about the same proportion. There are now 33 men employed and the owner reports plenty of orders with the prospect of the season’s business, good. He expects to have 50 employed in a few weeks.

100 years ago

December 18, 1920

Wooden or paper boxes of half-bushel capacity are wanted by the Red Cross in the distribution of the Christmas boxes. Business houses or persons having such to donate are asked to bring them to the assembly room of the court house or phone Miss Edith Silvers.

———

The barber shops of Sidney will be open all day Thursday and until 9 o’clock Christmas Eve, but will be closed all day Christmas.

75 years ago

December 18, 1945

Christmas and all that it means was brought just a little closer for more than 50 kiddies of Sidney, yesterday noon, when the Sidney Kiwanis Club members entertained that number with their annual Christmas party at the Hotel Wagner. Leroy Bishop was chairman for the affair, assisted by Harry Dearth, Leo Brandewie, Fred Dull, Charles Seving, Rodney Blake and Robert Nicklett.

———

Government officials warned motorists today that although tire rationing will end Jan. 1, there is no assurance there will be an ample supply.

———

Gen. George Patton died today in a Heidelberg hospital of injuries received in an auto accident in Germany Dec. 9.

50 years ago

December 18, 1970

VERSAILLES – When 130 or more eighth grade U.S. History pupils of Clancy Plessinger received word Friday that the Delta Queen had been spared and would operate at least three more years they cheered. They had written to Congressmen and Cabinet members and others involved in the plan to take the Delta Queen off the Ohio River. All in all they wrote 130 letters and received about 125 replies. The Delta Queen is the last such river boat still plying the waters of the Ohio and Mississippi.

25 years ago

December 18, 1995

SKETCH: A teddy bear finds a comfortable spot in a stocking in this drawing by Catherine Leong, a fifth grader at Holy Angels School. There are now six days left before Christmas.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-10.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

